The Isle of Man Constabulary is investigating the ‘deeply concerning’ incident, which took place between 12.30pm and 3pm on Monday, June 16, 2025.
The kittens were found at distinct sites in the town: outside the Isle of Man Bank on Athol Street, at Tesco Lake Road, on Kensington Road, and at Shaws Brow Car Park.
The force says the circumstances surrounding how the kittens came to be injured are unclear, and they are currently ‘keeping an open mind’ as to what may have happened.
A police spokesperson said: ‘We are urgently appealing to members of the public who may have seen anything unusual or concerning in or around these locations during the time specified.
‘Even the smallest piece of information or footage from a dashcam could assist with our enquiries.’
No further details have been released regarding the nature of the kittens’ injuries, but their discovery in four separate locations within a short time frame has raised alarm.
Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious, or who may have relevant footage, is asked to contact Police Headquarters on 631212, quoting reference number 97/4683/25.
Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police have not ruled out any possibilities, and investigations are ongoing.