The electoral process in St Helena has been described as ‘transparent, well-organised and professionally managed’ by a member of the island’s legislative council.
Gary Clueit MLC made the comments following his return from the UK Overseas Territory, where he served as head of mission for an Election Observation Mission. The seven-member team of independent international observers included parliamentarians from Guernsey and Gibraltar and was tasked with assessing the conduct of the island’s general election.
The mission was organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association British Islands and Mediterranean Region (CPA BIMR) and carried out at the invitation of the deputy speaker of the Legislative Council of St Helena, Catherine Cranfield. Its purpose was to ensure that international standards of transparency, fairness and integrity were upheld throughout the electoral process on Wednesday, September 3.
In the days leading up to the election, the observers met a range of stakeholders, including all candidates, representatives of civil society, the business community, local authorities and government officials. On election day, the team visited all seven polling stations across the island to observe voting and counting procedures and monitored the overnight count until the final results were confirmed.
Mr Clueit said: ‘We’re deeply appreciative of the warm and open reception our international team of observers received in St Helena. On election day, we observed a process that was transparent, well-organised and professionally managed. The commitment and professionalism of those involved in delivering the election were evident throughout the day.
‘We hope our initial observations and forthcoming report will support the people of St Helena in continuing to strengthen democratic processes on the island.’
St Helena, one of the world’s most remote inhabited islands, has a population of fewer than 4,000 residents. A general election is held every four years to elect a 12-member Legislative Council. From these members, an executive council of five, including the chief minister, is chosen to form the island’s unicameral parliament.