If this is something you are thinking of trying, then there are certain considerations to make such as: ensure your cat is microchipped in case they escape (and never use a collar and lead because they almost certainly will get loose!); don’t use a retractable lead because you may be too far away from your cat if there’s a problem, or they may disappear up a tree or into bushes and get the lead tangled; introduce them to the outdoors gradually, and, similarly, introduce them to wearing a harness over time - starting with just a few minutes indoors, then an hour, and so on.