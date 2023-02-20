An electric bus is to be trialled in the island – but it won’t be carrying any passengers.
The Mercedes eCitaro will be used to test the potential for electric buses here.
Isle of Man Transport said the bus’s performance will be studied to gauge its suitability for use on Manx roads.
It said: ‘During its visit, the vehicle will be used to assess its suitability for the island’s terrain and public transport needs.
‘It won’t be placed in general service, but conditions will be simulated to enable on-board equipment to gauge the impact on battery life.
‘Having the vehicle on-island will also provide an important insight into alternative technology for the workshop team.
‘The trial marks the first stage of an information-gathering process for Bus Vannin as it explores options around the future of public transport for the Isle of Man.’
But director of public transport Ian Bates recently told a public meeting that Banks Circus is not yet equipped to cater for a fleet of electric buses.
Mr Bates remarked that they struggled to plug two more computers in at Banks Circus so ‘to charge for a fleet of electric vehicles from a service provision point of view just isn’t possible at this point of time’.