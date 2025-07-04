Ella Cowin is one of this year’s Gef 30 Under 30 winners in the Creativity category, supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council.
At 25, she’s become one of the island’s go-to creatives for on-screen storytelling, working as both a marketing manager and camera assistant.
‘I fell in love with photography during my A-levels at Ramsey Grammar School,’ Ella says. That passion grew into a fascination with cinematography, leading her to study film production at the University of Salford in Manchester.
But graduating in 2020 came with setbacks. ‘I was graduating into an industry on a downward spiral. I had internships lined up which fell through due to Covid. I had to move back home, and at the time it felt like the end of the world.’
Instead of waiting it out, Ella launched her own video production business, Port Mooar Productions, and began carving out a career in the island.
After a networking event, she was introduced to the team behind Bushy’s, who needed a marketing manager. Though she had no experience in the role, she said yes.
‘Even though this was something way out of my comfort zone and something I hadn’t fully explored before, this is the best decision I ever made. I wouldn’t be where I am today without it.’
She later returned to the UK to build on her technical skills, before finally coming back to the island to grow her business and creative career.
These days, her camera assistant work with Formula E has taken her around the world. She visited 12 countries in the last season alone, including Brazil, Japan and Mexico.
‘I’ve never met anybody else in the island who works in the same industries as I do with the same roles,’ she says. ‘I’m constantly trying to better myself, improve the industry and set new standards of inclusivity for women within my field.’
Ella is honest about the challenges of a male-dominated industry. ‘Looking around at your co-workers, who are all men over the age of 40, can be really daunting. The main challenge is finding confidence in myself, and being able to speak up when something isn’t right.’
She also reflects on a difficult experience with a well-known producer early in her career, which taught her the importance of trusting her instincts. ‘I wish I knew not to trust everybody in the industry just because their job title is higher than mine.’
Now, Ella uses her platform to speak openly so others feel safe doing the same. ‘Tackling sexism and misogyny is super important, not just for me, but for the women that come after me.’
Looking ahead, Ella’s focus is on growing Port Mooar Productions, continuing her work with Bushy’s and the Manx Grand Prix, and hopefully returning for another season filming Formula E.
‘I find this work very fulfilling. I feel very lucky. As long as it’s making me happy, I will continue full steam ahead.’