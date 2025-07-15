Dog owners are being reminded not to let their pets roam the island’s beaches during restricted hours.
The warning comes after a dog defecated on a swimmer’s bag left on the beach at Laxey at the weekend.
Dog bans or restrictions have been in force at some of the island’s most popular beaches since the spring.
The bans and restrictions are governed by bye-laws which are introduced by the various commissioners across the island. This means the rules can be a little confusing as each beach is different.
The restrictions are not arbitrary laws to punish dog owners. They are put in place to ensure the beaches are safe and clean so children and can safely play in the sand and also to protect some wildlife sensitive areas, such as where birds might be nesting.
‘This restriction is between the hours of 10am and 6pm from April 1 to September 30.
‘This reminder follows on from a report of an incident over the weekend in which a dog on the beach defecated on a bag left by someone swimming.
‘To be fair, the owner apparently did his best to do the right thing once in the situation; he searched for the swimmer, apologised, and resolved the situation as best he could.
‘Dog by-laws are now the norm on tourist beaches such as Laxey, across the island, in the UK and in the Irish Republic. I'm a dog owner myself and accept the logic, and also the truth that 99% of dog owners always act responsibly.’
Any owner found exercising their dog on a beach where they are prohibited, can be issued with a £50 on-the-spot fine. If it is not paid and ends up in court, the fine could be greater.
Many of the restrictions are only in place at the busiest times of day which means dogs can still be walked early in the morning or in the evening.
At Douglas main beach no dogs will be allowed on the stretch from Switzerland Road to the Sea Terminal between 10am-5pm. From Switzerland Road northwards there are no restrictions.
At Port St Mary’s Chapel Beach there is a dog ban from 9am-6pm while at Port Erin a similar ban is in in force from 10am-7pm.
In Ramsey no dogs are allowed along the stretch from South Breakwater to the Lifeboat Slipway off Queen's Promenade at any time.
At Groudle, Happy Valley and Port Jack, dogs must be on a lead.
In most cases assistant and guide dogs are exempt from the bans but owners are still expected to clean up after the animals.
No restrictions are in place at Port Skillion, Port Soderick, Port Grenaugh, Derbyhaven, Castletown, Gansey, Spaldrick, Fleshwick, Niarbyl, Fenella, from White Strand to Smeale, Port Lewaigue, Port Mooar, Cornaa, Shoon and Garwick.