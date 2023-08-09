A woman from the Isle of Man is set to compete in the Ms Great Britain beauty pageant.
Ella Stiles, who currently lives in Maidenhead but is originally from Andreas, will take part in the illustrious event in Leicester over a two day period in October.
As part of the pageant, Ella is looking to raise money for the charity ‘Alex’s Wish’, which looks to find a cure for duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Ella says: ‘People think that pageants are about standing around in a swimsuit being judged on who looks best, but they’ve evolved so much and they’re nothing like that now.
‘Today’s pageants are about body confidence, inclusivity, female empowerment, and fund-raising for charitable causes.
‘I became keen to fundraise to beat duchenne muscular dystrophy when, as a nurse, I witnessed the condition first-hand and I could see how devastating it is for sufferers and their families.’
So far this year, Ella has managed to raise £8,000 by hosting a rugby gala evening and completing a sponsored abseil down the 400ft (122 metres) Northampton lift tower.
Ella has also set up an online clothing store on Etsy.com, selling a range of items which are all emblazoned with female empowerment slogans.
To support Ella in her quest to become Ms Great Britain, you can visit her Etsy.com shop which can be found by searching ‘PrintedGiftsByElla’.