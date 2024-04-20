Emergency services were called out in the early hours today (Saturday) to deal with a flat fire.
The 999 call-out to Woodbourne Road in Douglas came at just after 4.15am.
On arrival, fire crews could see smoke coming from the property.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a high pressure hose.
The incident appeared to have caused by cooking left unattended.
Fire crews remained at the scene for about two hours, and left once the property had been fully ventilated.
A Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: ‘Can we please ask that cooking is never left unattended and you double check everything is off when you have finished.’
It was a busy 12 hours for fire crews.
At just before 4pm, they were called out to the airport to assist in making the area safe following the incident involving a light aircraft which had caused the runway to be closed for a time.
Then at just 9.10pm they were tasked with dealing with a chimney fire in the Onchan area.
And just before 10pm, crews were called to Pulrose to extinguish a small bin that had been started by a discarded portable barbecue.