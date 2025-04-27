Fire crews cut free a casualty trapped in a car following a collision in Douglas.
Emergency services were called to Vicarage Road following a 999 call at about 1.50pm this afternoon (Sunday).
Firefighters removed the roof of the car using cutting tools, before extricating one casualty from the vehicle who was placed in the care of paramedics.
Crews were in attendance for about one hour.
Vicarage Road was closed between Kirby Garden Centre and Vicarage Park while emergency services dealt with the incident.