Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle collision in the south of the island on Friday afternoon.
When crews arrived, one occupant had already got out of their vehicle. Firefighters used battery-powered cutting equipment to help two people from a second vehicle. All those involved were handed over to the Isle of Man Ambulance Service.
Fire crews remained at the scene for about 45 minutes.
Earlier, the Isle of Man Constabulary said officers were dealing with a road traffic collision on the Ballamodha at its junction with Grenaby Road. The force advised that the road was likely to be closed for some time and asked motorists to avoid the area.