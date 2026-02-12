Peel’s RNLI volunteers were called to assist with a medical emergency aboard a fishing vessel seven miles south-west of Peel on Tuesday afternoon.
HM Coastguard requested the launch at 12.30pm. The Shannon class lifeboat, Frank and Brenda Winter, was tasked to support a helicopter extraction.
Volunteer coxswain Mike Faragher said: ‘Arriving on scene at the same time as Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 936, our task was to shadow the fishing vessel while the helicopter prepared to extract the casualty. We stood by, in moderate seas and Force 4 to 5 winds, ready to provide assistance during the extraction.
‘The helicopter winchman was lowered to the fishing vessel, and after assessment the injured person was lifted from the stern of the vessel and flown to Nobles Hospital. We were then stood down and returned to Peel, pleased that we had been able to support the rescue effort and hopeful for the casualty’s recovery.’
Douglas Coastguard Rescue Team was also paged to assist with the urgent medical transfer from what it described as a ‘guard vessel’.
The team arrived at Noble’s Hospital helipad at 1.40pm and prepared the landing site.
Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 936 landed at 2.01pm and the patient was transferred to a waiting ambulance for onward treatment at the hospital. The helicopter departed soon after and the coastguard team stood down.
A spokesperson for the Douglas Coastguard Rescue Team said: ‘We wish the patient a speedy recovery.’
By 3.30pm, Peel’s volunteers had recovered, washed down and rehoused the lifeboat, ready for its next service.