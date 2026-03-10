The Employment (Amendment) Bill 2025 has completed its final stage in the Legislative Council, in what the government say marks a significant milestone in the island’s programme to modernise employment rights.
The Bill will provide the Department for Enterprise (DfE) with the powers to introduce new statutory rights for neonatal care leave and carer’s leave.
Next steps will see the Bill prepared for Royal Assent with the UK Ministry of Justice and, subject to this approval, the DfE intends to bring forward the necessary regulations early in the next administration.
Neonatal care leave will provide additional parental leave for parents whose children require admission to neonatal intensive care, with entitlement linked to the duration of care.
Carer’s leave, designed specifically for the Isle of Man, will establish a new statutory leave framework to support employees with caring responsibilities.
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston commented: ‘The completion of the Employment (Amendment) Bill 2025 marks an important step in ensuring the island’s employment framework continues to reflect the realities faced by working families and carers.
‘By enabling the introduction of neonatal care leave and carer’s leave, this legislation recognises the need for greater flexibility and compassion at times when individuals and families are under significant pressure.
‘These final measures mark the completion of wider legislative commitments within the Island Plan to modernise and strengthen employment rights and ensure the island remains an attractive place to live, work and raise a family.’
The Department will shortly commence further consultation with stakeholders to ensure the framework for these rights is practical, proportionate and balanced.
