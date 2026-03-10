Changes have been made to the timings of traffic lights at busy junctions in Douglas in an effort to reduce this week’s major rush hour disruption.
Motorists from the south of the island endured a morning commute into Douglas of around two hours on Monday following the closure of a main route into town.
At one point, the tail-back from Fort North roundabout stretched back as far as Fairy Bridge.
Old Castletown Road has been closed at White Hoe while Manx Utilities carries out essential maintenance to the pumping station there.
The ongoing bus strike has added to the volume of traffic on the roads.
A full road closure will be in place from March 9 to 25 to allow for the replacement of several manhole covers and associated infrastructure.
There were lengthy delays on the roads heading out of Douglas on Monday evening while on Tuesday morning traffic was backed up on the A1 as far as Glen Vine due congestion at Quarterbridge.
Ongoing road works taking place at Braddan Road and Cooil Road have only added to the rush-hour delays.
A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said: ‘The DoI has made changes to the timings on the traffic lights at Anagh Coar, Groves Road, Pulrose Road junction, Brown Bobby, Lord Street and Quine’s Corner to try to mitigate the increases in traffic volumes caused by the closure.’
Manx Utilities said the works at White Hoe are part of an ongoing programme to ensure the island’s wastewater infrastructure remains ‘reliable, resilient and fit for the future’.
Access to the White Hoe Industrial Estate is being maintained via Kewaigue Hill Road, while access to Douglas is via Quarterbridge.
Manx Utilities has apologised for the inconvenience caused to road users.
A spokesperson said: ‘Manx Utilities is carrying out essential maintenance at White Hoe to replace a large access cover located above an underground chamber measuring approximately 6m long, 2.5m wide and 3m deep.
‘This chamber contains key valves for the wastewater main running from Douglas to Meary Veg.
‘Because of the chamber’s size, depth and position within the roadway, the access cover must be removed and reinstated in multiple precisely aligned sections, with time required for new concrete to cure without vibration.
‘A full road closure is essential because the installation must take place in a completely controlled, vibration‑free environment.
‘Even minor traffic movements would transmit vibrations through the carriageway, increasing the risk of misalignment during the precise reinstatement process and undermining the long‑term integrity of the structure.
‘A temporary working platform has been installed within the chamber to facilitate safe working at depth.
‘While the road is closed, three additional manhole covers are being replaced on behalf of the DoI.
‘This work has been intentionally scheduled now to eliminate the need for further disruptive closures in this area at a later date, ensuring the wider reinstatement is completed efficiently and with minimal future impact.
‘The works are fully resourced and are scheduled to continue until March 25, including weekends.’