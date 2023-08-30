Entries for the annual End to End Walk close this Sunday, and organisers have announced this year’s event is ‘going green’.
The 39.22-mile stomp is known as one of the island’s premier walking events, and sees participants begin at the Point of Ayre in the far north of the island and finish at the Sound in the far south west of the island.
This year the event takes place on Sunday, September 17, starting at 8am, with entries closing on Sunday September 3.
Just days away from the closing date for entries, organisers have announced that all this year’s event T-shirts and medals are being produced from recycled materials, with the aim of bringing an extra level of sustainability to the event.
The course is ideal for avid and dedicated walkers, combining fast flowing, undulated stretches from the Point of Ayre to Peel, followed by more challenging climbs during the remainder of the route to the Sound.
Competitors have 10.5 hours to complete the race, a half an hour extension from last year.
This year a new main sponsor has been appointed, MFX Ltd, which is a foreign currency service for businesses based in the island.
The company, which is part of the Manx Financial Group and a sister company of Conister Bank, has signed up to sponsor the End to End for the next three years.
Competitors of all abilities are encouraged to sign up and take part in the event, with the half an hour extra time seen as an incentive to encourage more people.
The Isle of Man Veteran Athletes’ Club, which organises the walk, is expecting entry levels to equal or exceed record number this year.
Last year a total of 160 entries were received, and two-time Olympian Dominic King took part in the event for the first time.
The managing director of main sponsor MFX Ltd, May Hooper, has praised the walk organisers for ‘going green’ this year. She said: ‘As a company and group, we strongly support green initiatives, such as Recycle Collect and we wholeheartedly welcome the End to End committee’s decision to source this year’s T-shirts and medals from recycled materials.
Tony Mackintosh, race secretary of the End to End, said: ‘We’re very grateful for the support that MFX have provided and 2023 is shaping up to be a wonderful event.
‘If you have yet to enter, then there’s still time to enjoy a fabulous day of exhilarating but demanding walking.’
To sign up and book your spot in the race, visit www.endtoendwalk.org