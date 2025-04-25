In this month’s Manx Wildlife Trust column, Lara Howe takes a look at the Manx Marine Nature Reserve of the West Coast.
Covering around 185km2, the West Coast makes up 43% of the island’s protected marine network.
The strong tidal currents, particularly to the north, play a major role in shaping this dynamic and ever-changing environment.
These forces are visible both above and below the waves, with coastal erosion actively reshaping our sand cliffs.
From the Point of Ayre down to Peel, the seabed is predominantly sandy, interspersed with offshore sandbanks.
Beyond Peel, the underwater landscape transitions into a mosaic of rocky reefs and sandy, gravelly bottoms.
These diverse habitats support a wide array of marine life, many of which are specially adapted to thrive in such mobile conditions.
The area is often dominated by sediment-dwelling species that can respond quickly to changing conditions, either emerging as sediments settle or relocating when conditions become unstable.
Among these are three of our key commercial fishery species: queen scallops, king scallops, and whelks.
The shape of the MNR reflects both historical and current fishing interests. It has been designed to ensure that key areas, like the zone known as the Targets, remain accessible for scallop fishing.
The tidal flows in this region help deposit nutrients and scallop larvae into the Targets, contributing to long-term sustainability and productive fisheries.
The former Jurby Targets bombing range, active from 1939 to 1993, lies within the MNR and has effectively become a no-dredge zone, providing an unintended sanctuary where marine life thrives.
Large rocky outcrops, such as Craig’s Rock north of Peel, offer further shelter and attract species not usually found in soft sediment environments.
European bass, commonly known as sea bass, are found here and are highly prized by recreational anglers.
The reserve also borders several key breeding bird habitats, including Peel Hill, the Point of Ayre, the Ayres National Nature Reserve (NNR), and Manx BirdLife’s Point of Ayre National Reserve.
The Point of Ayre is the only location in the island where Arctic terns breed, and together with the Ayres NNR, it is one of the few sites where Little terns nest.
Offshore from the Point, flocks of up to 300 eider ducks, one of the few seabirds increasing in number, can often be seen. Once a rarity, eiders are now a common sight around the island.
Gannets, although not breeders here, are regularly seen diving at impressive speeds of up to 55 mph in pursuit of fish.
In contrast to the low-lying sandy shores of the north, Peel Hill provides dramatic cliff-nesting habitat for puffins, razorbills, guillemots, and fulmars.
Peel Harbour is home to the island’s largest colony of black guillemots, which nest in crevices along the quay walls.
These charismatic seabirds have grown quite accustomed to people stopping to watch them as they perch on the quayside or bob among the moored boats.
On a calm day, their high-pitched whistles and piping calls echo around the harbour, adding to their cheery character.