He plays most weekends at public bars, venues and private functions, either solo or with The Ian Thompson Band. He has enjoyed regular airplay on BBC radio Merseyside and Manx stations, and international airplay in the USA, Australia and Holland. He supported Scouting for Girls at TT 2018 with his band, and Space in August. Ian has been signed to US indie label Spectra Music Group since 2017 and has released two albums under them. Buy CDs of Ian’s recordings at his gigs or find his music on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and Bandcamp. See www.ianthompsonuk.com