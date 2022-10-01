Beatles are top of pops
Ian Thompson is a singer/songwriter/musician. Originally from Liverpool, he settled in the island in 2010 with his wife Deborah, children Lucas and Alix and cocker spaniels Elvis and Grace.
He plays most weekends at public bars, venues and private functions, either solo or with The Ian Thompson Band. He has enjoyed regular airplay on BBC radio Merseyside and Manx stations, and international airplay in the USA, Australia and Holland. He supported Scouting for Girls at TT 2018 with his band, and Space in August. Ian has been signed to US indie label Spectra Music Group since 2017 and has released two albums under them. Buy CDs of Ian’s recordings at his gigs or find his music on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and Bandcamp. See www.ianthompsonuk.com
1. John Lennon - Imagine
I remember hearing this song on the radio in 1980 on the morning John Lennon was shot dead, I was only nine. I’ve always loved this song for the obvious reasons, but the song has become almost like hearing a hymn to me now after that senseless tragedy.
2. 10cc - I’m Mandy, Fly Me
My older brother played this song to me when I was a teenager, just starting to write my own songs, and this song just blew me away with its dreamy sounds, vocals, guitars etc. It is one of the most creative songs I’ve ever heard.
3. Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
This was another masterpiece that I still can’t believe how good it is. It was such a colossal song that I still remember it on ‘Top of the Pops’ as a child, and even now when I hear it on the car radio, I refuse to get out until that last gong is struck.
4. Gilbert O’Sullivan - Alone Again ( Naturally)
I’ve loved this song since I was a child. It’s just a magical melody and a wonderful observation of life put together in a poetic sense, performed and sang perfectly by Gilbert O’Sullivan. It’s also the perfect length. Pure perfection.
5. Johnny Cash - A Thing Called Love
This song just says it all for me, that no matter what you do in life, nothing is more important than those we love. What separates it from most love songs for me is the man singing it, a natural rebel like Johnny Cash sings this song unapologetically and with such conviction, that you just have to believe him.
6. The Beatles - She Loves You
For me this is the greatest pop song ever written. Never have I heard such positive energy before, from the moment Ringo’s drum roll kicks in, then you are off with this timeless classic full of harmonies and great chords. It never fails to give me a lift.
7. David Bowie - Starman
This was played a lot in our house in the 70s by my older brothers, and I loved it straight away. Typical genius from David Bowie, convincing you there is something else out there, and he has a message for all the children, which I was at the time, which spoke directly to me along with this great tune.
8. Yesterday - The Beatles
This song never grows old and is just an outstanding piece of work from a 22 year old Paul
McCartney. Being a very nostalgic person, it was always going to be one of my all-time favourites.
9. Oasis - Don’t Look Back In Anger
A great classic which reminds me of a time in the mid 90s when I was in my mid 20s and life seemed great for a moment. The song has just got bigger and bigger over the years, and has now probably become immortal.
10. Matt Monro - Portrait Of My Love
This was the song my Dad always sang for my Mum who are both sadly no longer here. When I hear it now, I get an almost spiritual feeling and feel as though I am connected to them both, if only for a brief moment.
