‘Three Days in June’ by Anne Tyler
Hardback, Vintage, £14.99
A funny, touching, hopeful gem about love, marriage and second chances.
It’s the day before her daughter’s wedding and things are not going well for Gail Baines.
After losing her job, her ex-husband Max turns up at her door expecting to stay for the festivities.
Just as Gail is wondering what’s next, their daughter Debbie discovers her groom has been keeping a secret…
As the big day dawns, the exes just can’t agree on what’s best for Debbie - because ‘happy’ takes many forms, and sometimes the younger generation has much to teach the older about secrets, acceptance and taking the rough with the smooth.
‘Deep End’ by Ali Hazelwood
Paperback, Little Brown, £9.99
From the author of ‘Not in Love’ and ‘The Love Hypothesis’ comes the latest steamy college romance, aimed at young adults and beyond.
Scarlett, junior athlete at Stanford, prefers to keep her head down, concentrating on getting into med school and on recovering from the injury that almost ended her career. She believes that there is no time for relationships.
Swim captain, all-around aquatics golden boy Lukas thrives on discipline: complete focus with every stroke.
As Olympic pressure builds, what starts as a temporary fling, rapidly transforms and Scarlett realizes that her heart might be treading into dangerous water.