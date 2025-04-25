Scoill Phurt Le Moirrey is set to host a special reunion event as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.
Aimed at both past pupils and parents, the event will take place at the Bradda Glen Function Rooms to celebrate ‘all of the good times’ the school has had over the 30 years.
With a dress code of ‘smart casual’, there will be an extensive buffet, a disco from DJ Will McCartney and ‘plenty of photos and reminiscing’.
Tickets for the event cost £30 (plus a £1 booking fee), and it will take place on Friday, June 13 from 7.30pm to 11.45pm.