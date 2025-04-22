‘The Homemade God’ by Rachel Joyce
Hardback, Doubleday, £20
Extraordinarily compelling. A novel about sibling relationships and the hairline cracks that can appear within a family: what happens when they splinter, and what it would take to mend them.
Goose and his three sisters gather by Lake Orta in Piedmont, Italy. Their artist father has remarried a younger woman and decamped there to finish his masterpiece. Now he is dead and there is no sign of a painting.
As the siblings search for answers, the things they learn - about themselves, their father and their new stepmother drive them apart before they discover their father’s legacy.
Limited signed independent bookshop exclusive edition available.
‘The Lost Paths’ by Jack Cornish
Paperback, Penguin, £10.99
If you love walking the wild side of the UK, this book is for you.
Hundreds of thousands of miles of ancient paths crisscross the land. Whether Iron Age footsteps or Anglo-Saxon mercenary trails, railway age tracks or home army defences, they reveal a hidden story.
Jack Cornish has spent years walking and recording these forgotten routes, this is his history of the people who created and walked these ways.
These tales of the land beneath our feet brings the past to life and put its future squarely in our hands.
Limited signed exclusive editions available.