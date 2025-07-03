Next year, Robinson’s Food Hall will mark an extraordinary milestone: 140 years of serving the Isle of Man.
What began as a simple market stall in 1886 has grown into one of the island’s most trusted names in food, built on a belief that good food – especially local Manx food – brings people together and builds stronger communities.
From the very beginning, Robinson’s has been committed to sourcing from the island wherever possible. It’s a choice that reduces food miles, supports local producers, and strengthens food security, helping ensure that the Isle of Man can feed itself sustainably, now and into the future.
‘When you know where your food comes from and the people behind it – it just means more,’ says managing director Janna Horsthuis.
‘It’s about trust, collaboration, and investing in our own food systems.’
That local-first philosophy shapes every part of the business.
Today, Robinson’s Food Hall works with more than 45 Manx producers – including growers, fishermen, bakers and chocolatiers – creating a supply network that’s as close to home as possible. It’s about building resilience, keeping supply chains short, and ensuring that what’s on your plate is fresh, traceable, and responsibly sourced.
A recent example is Ross Bakery, which Robinson’s welcomed into the fold just over a year ago. The bakery uses flour milled at Laxey Flour Mills, made from grain grown by Manx farmers – a local supply chain from start to finish.
It’s the kind of joined-up, sustainable approach Robinson’s is proud to support.
The business also champions sustainable seafood through its award-winning Fish Market, best known for exclusively stocking Disco Scallops from Henley’s Shellfish, caught using innovative light technology that protects the Manx seabed.
It’s another way Robinson’s is investing in practices that protect the environment and safeguard island resources for the long term.
But Robinson’s is about more than what’s on the shelves. It’s evolving into a space where people can connect: with food, with each other, and with the producers behind what they eat. Regular pop-ups, tastings, and in-store events at their shops on Cooil Road and Prospect Terrace create opportunities to explore Manx food culture and strengthen ties across the community.
That same spirit of collaboration inspired Robinson’s Food Hall to partner with the Collaboration category at the Gef 30 Under 30 Awards – a celebration of the next generation of islanders building a future rooted in connection, cooperation and care for the island.
The winners in the Collaboration category this year ranged in their connection to Government, community events, and charities, but all know the power of working with others in the Isle of Man community, making them perfectly aligned to Robinson’s.
In everything it does, Robinson’s remains guided by a simple truth: when we support what’s local, we all thrive. Because Robinson’s isn’t just about food – it’s about resilience, relationships, and building something meaningful together on Manx soil.
