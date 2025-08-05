‘Not Quite Dead Yet’ by Holly Jackson
Hardback, Michael Joseph, £20
In seven days, Jet Mason will be dead. Twenty seven years old, she’s waiting for her life to begin, but there’s time enough.
Until, Jet is violently attacked, by an unseen intruder and suffers a catastrophic brain injury. The doctor is certain that within a week, she’ll suffer a deadly aneurysm.
Jet never thought of herself as having enemies. But now she looks at everyone in a new light: her family, her ex-best friend turned sister-in-law, her former boyfriend.
As her condition deteriorates, she has only her childhood friend Billy for help. She is determined to finally finish something: to solve her own murder.
‘The Woman in Suite 11’ by Ruth Ware
Hardback, Simon & Schuster, £16.99
The gripping follow-up to multi-million bestselling author Ruth Ware’s ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’.
On the stunning shores of Lake Geneva, a terrified woman is captive in the suite belonging to the hotel’s millionaire owner.
Lo Blacklock’s all-expenses paid trip to a luxury Swiss chateau should have been the ideal return to work.
But as her past catches up with her, the millionaire’s mistress demanding that Lo help her escape and a body turning up in the room next door forces Lo to ask how far she would go to help someone she’s not even sure she can trust.