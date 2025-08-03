The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service were called out to a house fire in Cronk-y-Berry during the early hours of Sunday morning.
All 11 occupants of the house were safely evacuated, but some were taken to Noble’s Hospital for precautionary checks because of smoke inhalation.
Station officer Matt Tyrer said: ‘Shortly after 2am, three fire appliances from Douglas Station and the duty officer responded to reports of a house fire in Cronk-y-Berry, Douglas.
‘On arrival crews were informed there had been a fire on the ground floor - two teams wearing breathing apparatus were deployed into the property to firefight and search the smoke-logged floors above.
‘Luckily the occupants were woken by working smoke detectors enabling all of them to escape the smoke-logged property.
‘Several of them received treatment from our colleagues from the ambulance service and were taken to Noble’s for precautionary checks due to smoke inhalation.
‘This incident highlights the importance of having working smoke alarms and proves how effective closed doors can be at preventing smoke and fire spread within a structure.
‘Smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries.
‘If there is a fire in your home, smoke spreads fast and you need smoke alarms to give you time to get out.
‘This family is alive today due to working smoke alarms.
‘Please test your smoke alarm today — and ask a neighbour or relative if they’ve done the same.’
An electrical fault is suspected as the cause of the fire, but the incident remains under investigation.
Station officer Tyrer added: ‘Please follow our electrical safety tips to reduce the risk of electrical fires in your home.
‘Don’t overload plug sockets; regularly check for frayed or worn cables and wires and unplug appliances when not in use.
‘Always check that you use the right fuse to prevent overloading and don’t leave electrical devices such as mobile phones charging on soft materials such as beds.’