There was a large turnout for Café Lingo’s Springfest which not only welcomed in the new season but bid an emotional farewell to the group’s founders.
Karen and Tim Norton set up the group around eight years ago and estimate it has helped around 500 new residents in that time.
The group provides support for those coming to the island whose first language isn't English, helping them brush up on their language skills and meet new people. The group was key to helping Ukrainians fleeing the war to settle when they arrived.
New volunteers are keeping the initiative going and an official handover took place at the Springfest event at the weekend.
There was a big attendance at the Promenade Methodist Church in Douglas which included plenty of entertainment and food from countries across the globe. There were also children's activities, with a piñata, an Easter egg hunt and a Lego challenge.
Posting on Facebook, Café Lingo said: ‘Café Lingo's Springfest was a great success. It was lovely to see so many people there.
‘Many thanks to Manx Voices, Perree Bane, Marcel and Haikki, Swing in the Isle and Rhythm of Bulgaria for giving up their time to entertain us and also to Cory, Dylan and Ozzie for doing the Lego challenge. We would also like to thank everyone who brought food and everyone who worked hard setting up and serving.
‘Karen and Tim were very touched by the kind words and generous gifts for their retirement. They wish Café Lingo every success for the future.’
Café Lingo holds free lessons but the group is taking a break over Easter and will return on April 13 at 10.15am in the church.