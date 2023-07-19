Parker & Snell Youth Company are set to showcase their talents to a wide audience at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
They will perform a dark and gripping play, DNA by Dennis Kelly, at The Space on the Mile, in Niddry Street, over a week-long run.
There’s a chance to watch the production before they go as the cast of 10, consisting of youngsters aged 15 to 18, will present the play at Kensington Arts, in Douglas, on Friday next week (August 4).
Producer Carl Parker told Island Life: ‘Participating in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is an extraordinary opportunity for these young performers.
‘The Fringe, renowned as a global hub of artistic innovation and creativity, provides an unrivalled platform for emerging talents.
‘Parker & Snell Youth Company aims to leave their mark on this prestigious festival, having had a number of their previous students gain representation and exciting opportunities from their Fringe appearances.’
DNA, directed by Colin Snell, explores themes of morality, group dynamics, and the lengths people will go to protect themselves.
Set in the aftermath of a tragic event involving a group of young friends, the play delves into a web of secrets they create to conceal their involvement.
Carl said ‘With its thought-provoking narrative and intense performances, DNA is sure to leave a notable impact on its audiences.’
Under Carl’s expert guidance, the cast has honed their skills and developed their talents through Parker & Snell acting classes.
Carl, a respected acting coach, has trained numerous students who have gone on to attend esteemed drama schools such as LAMDA, Arts Ed, East 15, Birmingham Rep, Mountview, and most notably Joe Locke, who trained with Carl for five years in television and film acting.
Parker & Snell Youth Company has built a strong reputation for its impressive performances.
Their previous productions include Chatroom by Enda Walsh, Prince of Denmark by Michael Lesslie, The Edelweiss Pirates by Ayub Khan Din, and Eight by Ella Hickson.
The performance at Kensington Arts starts at 7.30pm on August 4. Doors open at 7pm.
Tickets cost £12 for adults and £10 for under 16s. They are available on the Kensington Arts website: www.kensingtonarts.im
Carl thanked their sponsors whose support meant it was possible to participate in the Fringe: Isle of Man Arts Council, Manx Independent Carriers, Hartford Homes, Kiatrys Engineers, L’Objet, Matchams Restaurant, Ramsey Crookall, Watling Street Works, JP Corry, Black Grace Cowley and Annexio.