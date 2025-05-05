James Nicholas Kennaugh, of Victoria Terrace, damaged his neighbour’s Perspex roof with a stick.
He entered a guilty plea to property damage and was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to his neighbour.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the complainant in the case was working on his house, renovating a room, on February 16, at 2pm.
He was using a drill, and at 2.45pm said that he heard a thumping noise.
His daughter went to investigate and said that she saw a stick hitting the Perspex roof of their property.
The complainant went to Kennaugh’s house, but Kennaugh said: ‘Why are you making so much noise? F*** off.’
The man said he would call the police, but Kennaugh then replied: ‘If you do that it will be the last thing you ever do.’
The complainant said that the stick had caused multiple holes in the Perspex roof.
The roof was said to have cost £5,355 but had been due to be replaced as part of the renovations.
However, the man said that he had to have it fixed earlier than planned, due to it no longer being watertight.
Kennaugh was represented in court by duty advocate Paul Glover, who asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, and his lack of previous convictions.
Mr Glover said that the matter had been a simple neighbourly dispute, and that the two parties did not really get on.
The advocate said that Kennaugh had lost his temper, due to the noise.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood also ordered the defendant to pay £50 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine and compensation, at a rate of £100 per month.