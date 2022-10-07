Cast of 90 set to bring Moana’s story to Gaiety
The adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui will be brought to life by Three Legs Productions in half term.
The production company that brought Once to the island, is preparing to stage Disney’s Moana JR at the Gaiety Theatre.
Performances will take place at 2pm and 6.30pm on October 26 to 29.
The thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage.
Moana JR features all the beloved songs from the film including ‘How Far I’ll Go’, ‘Shiny’, and ‘You’re Welcome’.
The cast of 90 ranges from five to 18. For some, it will be their first time performing on the Gaiety stage.
Director David Dawson said: ‘The diverse cast ranges from the Solomon islands, Eastern Europe, Africa, Europe, Asia and of course the Isle of Man.
‘We had up to 150 audition applications, and much as we would have liked to take them all, the practicality of it was unachievable so we settled to a cast of 90, splitting into two teams.’
Steve and Heather Daykin are musical directors for the show and Tony Eccles is choreographer.
‘The background of Moana JR celebrates the rich history of Oceania and is based on the beliefs and cultures of the people of the Pacific Islands,’ David said.
‘Through the production the cast have learned to sing in a different language as well as appreciate the difference in the culture expressed in the story.
‘Heather and Steve have provided support to the children in achieving this and it has been a unique and interesting experience which they have really taken on board.’
Three Legs Productions always tries to push the boundaries in their shows, trying new concepts and experimenting with different styles or just getting down to basics.
The production will be using innovative technology and staging to bring the story of Moana to life on the Gaiety stage.
David said Tony’s creative and artistic flair has provided a different style of choreography than traditionally seen in local theatre.
They have invested locally with the use of puppetry.
And the production will also make use of animated projections as part of the staging. This is a recent additional resource provided by Music Theatre International.
David said all these features will give the children and audience a different theatre experience.
In fact, the children’s experience is a key driver on decision making.
‘Investment in the production has been done to give the best possible framework and experience for the children,’ David said.
‘This is their show and they star in it. The adults are there for support and to nurture them not just in the arts but in skills that can be used as they develop into adults.’
The team also see the production as a chance for the youngsters to reconnect with the arts and enjoy performing following Covid.
‘We do think that participation in a production like Moana JR helps to develop well being and belonging in the community,’ David said.
The show is suitable for all the family.
Tickets are available at villagaiety.com or call 600555.
The two teams:
Team Tahiti: Roviana Szetu (Moana), Eve Puzzar (Gramma Tula), David Livsey (Chief Tui), Danielle Wilkinson (Sina), George Graham (Maui), Maddie Wood ( Tamatoa and Ancestor 1), Kasia Ashton (Ancestor 2), Ava Harvey (Ancestor 3), Scarlet Brophy (Right Claw/ Tefiti), Shannon Skillen (Left Claw), Aleisha Dixon (Hei Hei) and Tilly Strand (Pua).
Team Tonga: Kendra Metcalfe (Moana), Keira Metcalfe (Gramma Tula), Leo Dixon (Chief Tui), Maisie Stewart (Sina), Zac Colligan (Maui), Joey Hills (Tamatoa/ Ancestor 1), Emma Stratford (Ancestor 2), Ealish Creer (Ancestor 3), Megan Hills (Right Claw/ Tefiti), Will Gerrard (Left Claw), Lottie Barron (Hei Hei) and Lowenna Joughin (Pua).
