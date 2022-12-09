It takes place at Ballacreggan Farm, in Sound Road, Glen Maye, on Friday next week (December 23) at 6.30pm.
There will be traditional carols, nativity scenes and animals with music led by the Crosby Silver Band.
Children are welcome to come dressed up to join in the nativity scenes, but costumes will also be available if children come early. After the service, there will be tea and mince pies.
There will be directional arrows in Glen Maye to the farm. There is plenty of parking at the farm or you can park at the Waterfall car park and walk the short distance if you take a torch.