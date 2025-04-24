The latest Glen Maye craft fair is set to take place next week.
Based at Glen Maye Chapel and Community Centre, the market will have an array of handmade produce and handicrafts by local artists available to buy.
There will be a wide selection of crafts, gifts, knitwear, jewellery and artwork.
Taking place on Saturday, May 3 from 11am to 4pm, there will also be a selection of light lunches, bacon baps, soups, coffee and cake.
The chapel will be decked in banners and bunting to make it easy to find.
