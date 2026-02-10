A series of classic film matinees and a new open-submission art exhibition are among upcoming events announced at the Erin Arts Centre.
The venue is launching Afternoon Classics, a programme of daytime cinema screenings designed to give people who may not otherwise be able to access the arts centre the chance to enjoy a traditional cinema experience.
The screenings are being held in partnership with Southern Befrienders and will include free tea and biscuits after each film, with an opportunity for audience members to socialise in the centre’s Harry’s Bar.
The first screening will take place on Tuesday, February 17, with the 1945 romantic drama Brief Encounter. The film, directed by David Lean and based on a play by Noël Coward, stars Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard and was filmed during the Second World War.
Following the screening, refreshments will be served in Harry’s Bar. Southern Befrienders has also offered minibus transport to and from the venue for people living in the south of the Island who require it. Further details are available by contacting the charity directly.
The Afternoon Classics programme is sponsored by the Manx Lottery Trust small grants scheme.
In addition, the Erin Arts Centre is inviting local artists to take part in a new open-submission exhibition celebrating the spring season.
Titled Spring Forward, the exhibition follows the success of the centre’s 2023 Otherworld show and is open to Isle of Man-based artists of all experience levels. Submissions are invited in response to a brief celebrating the return of longer days and the energy of spring, drawing on themes such as Easter, May Day, Crosh Ciurns and Beltane.
Artists are welcome to submit work in any medium, including painting, photography, sculpture, video and performance. The exhibition will run from April 1 to May 7.
More information, including application forms, is available via the Erin Arts Centre website.
