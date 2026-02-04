A total of 48 young performers gathered at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin last weekend for the 2026 Young Singer of Mann competition, showcasing a wide range of musical styles.
Performances spanned classical, pop, folk and musical theatre, with students from Year 3 up to Year 13 taking part in a range of different categories.
A new intermediate class for school Years 7 to 9 was introduced this year and opened proceedings on Saturday morning.
Evie Traynor won the class with an unaccompanied performance of ‘Irree ny Greiney’, followed by ‘Be Kind to Your Parents’.
Second place went to Allysandra Pataray for ‘The Jones Boys’ and ‘God Help the Outcasts’, with Parker Kissack third after performances of ‘I’m Learning to Read’ and ‘Tale of the Whippoorwill’.
Saturday afternoon then featured the junior class (school Years 3 to 6). Freda Anderson took first place with ‘Halloween Witches’ and ‘Everlasting’ from Tuck Everlasting.
Indi Haywood was runner-up with ‘The Owls’ and ‘Maybe’, while Hector Walls placed third with ‘The Lighthouse’ and ‘Little People’ from Les Misérables.
The senior class (school Years 10 to 13) took place on Sunday afternoon and included several standout performances.
Before the results were announced, reigning Young Singer of Man Breesha Kelsey performed ‘Alma del Core’ by Caldara.
Spot prizes were awarded to Scarlet Brophy for ‘Right Hand Man (Something Rotten)’ and Alexis Wilson for ‘One Perfect Moment’. Katie Rose Hughes placed third, Kendra Maddox was runner-up, and River Kelly Brown was named overall winner after performances of ‘Scarborough Fair’ and ‘The Life I Never Led’ from Sister Act.
The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer was also there to present the trophy and £150 first prize.
Pip Rolfe, creative director at the Erin Arts Centre, commented: 'It's an absolute pleasure to host this competition and watch it grow.
‘Congratulations to all these incredible young people.’