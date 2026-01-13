Cloideryn Northern Theatre is set to launch its own spirited version of Treasure Island this weekend, promising audiences a pantomime experience filled with humour, adventure and unexpected twists.
Known for their inventive takes on classic tales, the theatre group has put a fresh spin on the familiar and popular story.
Treasure Island follows young Jim Hawkins, who discovers a treasure map left behind by an old sailor. He joins an expedition aboard the Hispaniola in search of buried pirate treasure.
Along the way, Jim uncovers a mutiny led by the ship’s cook, Long John Silver. On the island, battles break out between pirates and loyal crew members. With courage and quick thinking, Jim helps secure the treasure, escaping the island while some pirates are left behind.
‘This year, we’ve added our usual twist to the tale,’ explained Cloideryn’s director Heather Ruffino.
‘Of course, there’s the treasure and Jim has the map, but to reach the island, he ends up on a pirate ship accompanied by his mother, Flossy Moppit, his Aunt Flora Fusspotty, and the cleaner Winnie Washup.
‘Along the way, audiences will meet cannibals, the Tartan Tyrant Ladies, a host of pirates, and Horatio the parrot.’
Rehearsals have been ongoing since late September, and despite some minor setbacks due to illness, the cast is ready for opening night. ‘We are as eager and raring to go as we will ever be,’ Heather said.
The cast features a mix of seasoned performers and local talent.
Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson returns ‘in a frock’ as Flossy Moppit, Jim’s mother, while Elaine Corlett plays Aunt Flora Fusspotty and Viv Hare takes on the role of Winnie Washup.
Paige Anne Satt stars as Jim Moppit, with Linda Broome-Smith as Betty Barnacle and Fiona Marshall as Maggie Mac Bones.
Martyn Perkins embodies the villainous Bad Pete, and Jay Hardisty doubles up as Dan Doom and Ben Boots. Several members of the Star Shanty Singers appear as pirates, complemented by guitar performances from Andy Parkins.
‘There were no auditions for this show,’ Heather added. ‘I like to suggest a character that I think would suit that particular person and then ask them what they think about it themselves.’
Cloideryn Northern Theatre’s repertoire extends beyond pantomime. The group stages comedy plays throughout the year and is planning a comedy farce titled ’NEXT’ for May, co-written by Viv Hare and Elaine Corlett, centered on the mishaps of a village drama group.
Asked what audiences can expect from the show, Heather said: ‘I want people to enjoy traditional panto fun as panto should be.
‘I believe people should leave at the end of a production with a smile on their face after enjoying a good laugh, as there is too much unrest and sadness in the world and laughter is the best medicine.’
Tickets are priced at £8.50 for adults and £6.50 for children, with the production taking place at St Paul’s Hall in Ramsey on Friday (January 16) at 7.30pm and Saturday (January 17) at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.