Three allegations of bribery by government staff, and 11 of theft or fraud, were reported in the last financial year, it’s been revealed.
They show that 85 cases were reported to the division in 2024-25, up from 70 the year before, 50 in 2022-23 and 25 in 2021-22.
Of the 85 cases in the last financial year, three concerned allegations of bribery and 11 involved claims of theft or fraud.
Three of the 85 reported allegations have been referred to the police and Office of Human Resources.
One allegation of bribery and 11 of theft or fraud were reported to the AAD the year before.
Other categories of alleged financial irregularity concerned budget/income management (one case in 2024-25), contractual (17 cases), procurement governance (28), operational (22 in 2024-25) and internal error (three in the last financial year).
In addition, there were three allegations relating to payroll or pension management in 2023-24 but none in the last financial year.
Of the 85 cases reported in 2024-25, 14 were investigated and closed by the AAD, 29 were investigated by another body with AAD oversight, 28 were technical irregularities and seven are ongoing.
The AAD investigates when concerns are raised about criminal activity, bribery, financial malpractice or fraud, financial mismanagement or corruption, breaches of regulatory standards, improper conduct or unethical behaviour.
It helps scrutinise public spending, holds government to account, drives improvement in public services and protects the public against dishonesty and ‘serves a substantial public interest’, Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson said in his written reply.