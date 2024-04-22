An emotional gig by local blues hero Davy Knowles marked the end of an ere for music promoter Lenny Conroy.
After more than 20 years staging some of the biggest names in music as well as the most promising up-and-coming acts, Lenny has wound down the operations of his company Triskel Promotions.
He said changes that have placed financial risk entirely with promoters have made it unachievable for independents like Triskel to carry on.
Triskel put on its final show at the Gaiety Theatre at the weekend with Davy performing a selection of acoustic songs from his latest release ‘If I Should Wander’ before being joined by the resident stalwart house band of Lindsay and Steve Rowe on keys and bass and Steve Leach on drums.
Posting on Facebook after the gig, Davey said: ‘Hard to find the words for last night’s (Saturday’s) show at the Gaiety Theatre here on the Isle of Man. To everyone who filled the seats of the most beautiful venue in the world - thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am just blown away.
‘To my band of world-class Manx musicians - thank you. What an honour and a privilege to share the stage with you. To Lenny Conroy - thank you just doesn’t seem a big enough word. You’ve done a beautiful and vital thing for this island of ours, and it’s not going to be the same without the music you have brought to us all.’
Lenny previously spoke to Island Life about why he felt it was time to bow out saying: ‘The whole music business has changed dramatically since first operating small sized venues in the early days.
‘The risk lies entirely with promoters. Now 100% of band fees are expected some 30 days prior to performance for the bigger acts. It simply isn’t achievable for a small independent like Triskel.’
‘But it is since the pandemic that the changes in terms with agents and their artistes has come about. So, after many months of uncertainty and reflection, it feels like the right time to step back but at least with a couple of special shows to celebrate with.’