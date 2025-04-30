Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Alice Dudley at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Winston Liu at the Railway, Douglas, 7pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- David Castro at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm to midnight.
- Awesome Party Band at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Toby Higgins at the Mitre, Kirk Michael.
- DJ Donald at the Creek, Peel.
- Bop Katz at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Ian Thompson at the Queens, Laxey, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Roomtour at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
- Croteau, Smoking Fingers and Half Naked Headline at the Rovers, Douglas.
- Karaoke FM at Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Winston Liu at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm to midnight.
- Shark IOM at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Sunday
- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.
- Ste Butt, G.O.M.H., Burg and Roomtour at 1886 cocktail lounge, Douglas, 3pm to 2am.
- Freesoul, Yeardos, and Pq at 1886 Terrace, Douglas, 3pm to 9pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Callum Rowe at Foraging Vintners, Port Erin, 3pm to 5.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4.30pm to 6.30pm.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 5pm.
- Toby Higgins at the Sidings, Castletown, 6pm.
- Riffs Open Mic at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Fell Out Boy at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
- Eoin Molyneux at Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 8.30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Marine, Peel, 10pm to midnight.
- Tapman and Scott Hoy at 1886 main room, Douglas, 10pm to 2am.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
