After more than 20 years staging some of the biggest names in music as well as the most promising up and coming acts, independent concert promoter Triskel Promotions is looking at winding down its operation.
Director Lenny Conroy said changes that have placed financial risk entirely with promoters have made it unachievable for independents like Triskel to carry on.
But they are not bowing out without a bang.
Triskel is putting on at least two special shows to celebrate a remarkable two decades – including a performance by none other than Davy Knowles and an unsigned Indie band from Edinburgh called Wrest who are selling out shows across Europe.
Lenny said: ‘It all seems a bit of a blur but the last 20 years have been a real joy. If I have entertained a few people along the way, even better. I have made great friends with musicians and venue crews alike, that will last a lifetime.
‘The local music scene does fluctuate, sometimes frustratingly because of lost venues. However there are many established promoters and venues that are ensuring we get a healthy chunk of varied entertainment so perhaps it is time for me to enjoy other people’s shows!
‘I cannot relax putting a show on until the last note has been played.’
Lenny’s first show was Glenn Tilbrook from Squeeze back in 2002 at The Venue. Before that, he had put on dozens of local band shows for clubs he was involved with, namely Southern Nomads and Southern Basketball clubs. Triskel have had a long association with Bushy’s at the Bottleneck and Port Erin beach stages for many TT fortnights.
Lenny said: ‘The whole music business has changed dramatically since first operating small sized venues in the early days. Fast forward 20 years and the whole process of how shows are sourced and produced has changed. The risk lies entirely with promoters. Now 100% of band fees are expected some 30 days prior to performance for the bigger acts. It simply isn’t achievable for a small independent like Triskel.’
Triskel’s last Villa show was back in 2019 with Sinéad O’Connor – tragically, that show was her last in Britain.
Lenny said: ‘The pandemic knocked back shows for all the venues in 2020. However, we were possibly the only place in the British Isles able to have full scale local shows as the island came out of lockdown.
‘But it is since this period that the changes in terms with agents and their artistes has come about. So, after many months of uncertainty and reflection, it feels like the right time to step back but at least with a couple of special shows to celebrate with.’
Wrest, who will be playing at Peel Centenary Centre on Saturday, March 2, are a tight four-piece who bring their own sound but have tinges of influence from the likes of Frightened Rabbit, The National, Idlewild, Snow Patrol and Bright Eyes. Made up of vocalist and guitarist Stewart Douglas, guitarist Stephen Whipp, bass player Craig Robertson and drummer Jonny Tait, they are described as ‘alternative rock with a Celtic twang’.
Support on the night comes from local singer Jamie Blackburn.
This however is not Triskel’s final curtain call, as they will be staging The Last Dance at the Gaiety Theatre on Saturday, April 20 featuring island blues hero Davy Knowles.
Davy will be backed by the resident stalwart house band of Lindsay and Steve Rowe on keys and bass and Steve Leach on drums.
Before the band takes to the stage, Davy will perform a selection of acoustic songs from his latest release If I Should Wander.
Tickets for both concerts go on sale on Saturday, November 4 at 10am. Buy tickets for Wrest at www.etickets.im/cc and for The Last Dance at www.villagaiety.com and the Welcome Centre.