The festival will take place from Saturday, March 30 until Thursday, April 4. The local groups are Rushen Players, who will perform Escaped Alone by Caryl Churchill on March 30 and Two by Jim Cartwright on April 2; Parados Theatre Company, who will perform Victoria Station by Harold Pinter on March 30; Platform Theatre School who will perform Viral by Maria McConville on April 2 and the Service Players, who will perform Babysitting Calvin by John H Newmeir and the Dumb Waiter by Harold Pinter, both on April 4.