The charity is calling on individuals, groups and organisations to put forward ideas that promote, support or celebrate the culture of the Isle of Man and its people.
Projects must have a connection to the island but do not need to be based locally, and should focus on areas such as art, language, music, history, folklore, ecology and more.
Grants typically range from £500 to £5,000, although there is no fixed upper or lower limit, allowing both small community initiatives and larger-scale projects to be considered.
Funding can support a wide range of work, including festivals and events, publishing projects, community outreach, and the recording of traditional or original Manx music.
Culture Vannin, which operates under the Manx Heritage Foundation Act, says it is particularly keen to support projects that bring people together, develop skills and strengthen connections to Manx culture.
Applications are open to individuals and organisations based both on and off the island, provided proposals meet the organisation’s cultural remit.
The board meets four times a year to assess submissions, with the next deadline set for Friday, April 24, 2026.
A spokesperson said: ‘If you have an exciting idea for something Manx and you’re able to deliver it, we want to hear from you.’
Further information, including application forms and guidance, is available online.
Applicants are encouraged to review the criteria carefully before applying and to submit applications digitally in line with Culture Vannin’s sustainable values.
The team said it is also available to assist those preparing submissions.