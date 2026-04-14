Manx Lottery Trust confirmed it has awarded a grant to the Great Laxey Mine Railway to support the replacement of track along the full length of the historic line.
The funding will allow the charity to purchase materials needed to re-lay the railway, helping ensure its continued operation and preserve one of the Island’s best-known industrial heritage attractions.
The project will also create opportunities for volunteers to gain experience in traditional railway engineering and maintenance, while improving safety and long-term sustainability.
The Dormant Assets Fund, distributed by Manx Lottery Trust, uses money from dormant bank and building society accounts to support projects that deliver lasting community benefit across the Isle of Man.
Alasdair Campbell, from the Great Laxey Mine Railway, said the funding would play a key role in safeguarding the attraction’s future.
He said: ‘This funding will enable us to purchase enough materials to relay the full length of the railway.
‘This will allow us to continue operating for the foreseeable future and maintain our link to the community of Laxey and the Isle of Man. We’re very grateful to Manx Lottery Trust and all of our partners for their support.’
Chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, David Christian, said the scheme would help protect an important part of the Island’s heritage.
He said: ‘This project will help protect an important part of the Island’s industrial heritage.
‘The Trustees are pleased to support an initiative through the Dormant Assets Fund that not only safeguards a valued attraction but also creates opportunities for learning and involvement.’
The railway has already secured contributions from a number of organisations and private donors, with the latest grant helping it reach its overall fundraising target.
Further information about the Dormant Assets Fund and how to apply is available via the Manx Lottery Trust website.