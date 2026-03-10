To celebrate World Book Day, a new Manx-language edition of a bestselling children’s book has been launched in the island.
Charity Culture Vannin has released the second book in the hugely popular Diary of a Wimpy Kid series by Jeff Kinney in Manx.
Titled ‘Jeelane Tootagh – Rodrick Aboo’, the book is a translation of ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules’, bringing the well-known story to readers in the island’s native language.
The launch took place at Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, one of the island’s Manx-language primary school, as part of its World Book Day celebrations, known in Manx as ‘Lioaryn Shenn as Noa’.
The translation was completed by Adrian Cain, a teacher of the school’s Year 3 and 4 class, ‘Brastyl Barrule’.
Part of the internationally acclaimed series, the story follows Greg Heffley as he navigates the awkward moments, challenges and embarrassments of middle-school life through humorous diary entries.
Mr Cain said he was delighted to see the book published and hopes it will encourage readers of all ages to engage with the language.
The Manx edition aims to provide a fun and accessible way for children to enjoy reading in the language, while also offering a useful resource for learners and families wanting to use Manx outside the classroom.
Manx language development officer at Culture Vannin, Ruth Keggin Gell, oversaw the book’s development.
She said the publication represents a significant achievement and highlighted the importance of translating popular, contemporary books into Manx to support language use among younger generations.
The release also forms part of Blein ny Gaelgey – Year of the Manx Language 2026, a year-long initiative celebrating and promoting the use of Manx across the Island.
In recent years more than 100 books have been published in Manx.
Today around 1,500 children learn the language in schools, while the most recent census showed 3.64% of the population has some knowledge of Manx — a 20% increase since 2011.