The island’s Public Health department has issued a reminder about cryptosporidiosis - urging residents to take preventative measures and remain alert to symptoms.
Isle of Man Today has received several reports from readers saying children have been experiencing symptoms of a stomach bug.
It is also understood that Manx Care has seen an increase in under-16s being treated after experiencing vomiting, although it is not clear whether this is linked to cryptosporidiosis
Manx Care have been approached for comment.
Public Health’s statement was issued a day after Isle of Man Today approached the body with concerns raised by readers.
While the department did not address those specific concerns, it later posted a public ‘reminder’ online about the stomach bug ahead of lambing season.
Cryptosporidiosis is a gastrointestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite cryptosporidium. It typically spreads through contaminated water, food, surfaces or close contact with infected people or animals.
Symptoms can include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.
While most healthy people recover without medical treatment, the infection can be more severe in young children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems.
A Public Health spokesperson said: ‘We know you’ll want to enjoy the fun experience of visiting a farm or animal sanctuary.
‘It is therefore important to remember that such visits can carry a small risk of catching infection, such as cryptosporidiosis, from the animals or the environment.’
Officials have also reminded the community that the parasite is resistant to chlorine and can survive in properly treated swimming pools and water parks.
Anyone experiencing diarrhoea is advised to avoid swimming for at least two weeks after symptoms have resolved to help prevent further transmission.
Public Health is also urging residents to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water - particularly after using the toilet, changing nappies, handling animals or before preparing food. Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are less effective against cryptosporidium.
People are advised to avoid swallowing pool or recreational water and to ensure children take regular bathroom breaks while swimming.
Those experiencing prolonged or severe symptoms are advised to seek medical attention.