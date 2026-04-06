The next in Rushen Heritage Trust’s season of talks will see Dr Fenella Bazin investigate the art of the Vikings.
‘Gods, Dragons & the Natural World: The Art of the Viking Age’ takes place at 7.30pm on Monday, April 13 at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin.
Encouraged by her father from a very early age to pursue all things Manx, Fenella has continued to do so over many decades, particularly in Manx music.
She has had books and articles published on both sides of the Atlantic, as well as delving into the story of the Viking Age, particularly the role of women and the work of the creative artists of the time.
Fenella received Culture Vannin’s prestigious Reih Bleeaney Vanannan (RBV) award in 2011 for her tireless work for Manx music and culture, past and present.
She said: ‘Imaginative and superbly crafted works of art, drawing on ideas from across the then known world from India to Ireland, offer us a very different picture of the Vikings.’
Tickets for Fenella’s talk cost £7 (or £5 if you are a Friend of RHT) and are available from the EAC Ticketsource website: www.ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre or from Bridge Bookshop (cash only) in Port Erin, or Rushen Heritage Centre in Bridson Street, Port Erin.
RHC is open 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday.
The final date for your diary for RHT’s season of talks is:
- May 18 – Cathy Clucas – Gaelgeyryn of Rushen: Past, present and future (supported by Culture Vannin as part of Blein ny Gaelgey – Year of the Manx Language)
Tickets for Cathy’s talk will go on sale after Fenella’s talk takes place.
For more details about RHT’s talks, contact coordinator John Quirk at [email protected] or on 464634.