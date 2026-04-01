A 17-year-old ‘mental health champion’ has raised £275 for the Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) through a public talk exploring the unique ways his pets have supported his well-being.
Jessie Quirk, who has autism, ADHD, and severe social anxiety, shared his experiences in a presentation titled ‘The Secret Lives of Weird Pets: Snakes, Autism & Me’ at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin.
The full-house audience enjoyed an interactive session, meeting Jessie’s collection of western hognose and corn snakes, leaf insects, mantises, and a giant African millipede, while Allan Campbell from Zoo2YouIOM also brought several larger snakes for the audience to see.
Jessie, who lives in Port Erin, commented: ‘I’m still buzzing! It was an incredible night.
‘I was nervous, as it was something so far out of my comfort zone. But when I was away in hospital last year, I made a promise to myself that I would organise an event to talk about my mental health and how much my snakes and other animals have helped keep me alive.
‘I’d like to thank everyone who came along to the talk, and for all the kind messages we have received since.’
Proceeds from ticket sales were donated to the MWT, and Jessie encouraged attendees to contribute further by taking home one of the terrariums he had created for each table.
Jessie is now preparing to give a talk at the first ever Eastbourne Invertebrate Convention, a one-day family event on the south coast of England on May 23.
Dr Carmel Croukamp, head of engagement for MWT, added: ‘It was a real privilege to see Jessie deliver this talk.
‘He brought together knowledge, honesty and real confidence in the subject matter in a way that was both engaging and genuinely inspiring.’