The traditional Gaiety Theatre Christmas panto recently returned in the form of a Manx adaptation of Dick Whittington.
The show, which took place from Friday December 20 to Tuesday December 31, was put together by Stage-Ed productions, who also provided 2023’s hugely successful panto ‘Aladdin’.
The show, which was performed 21 times over the festive period, saw the hero Dick Whittington (portrayed by Millie Christian) and his miraculous Manx Cat Tommy making their way on an unforgettable trip to Laxey, where the streets were paved with gold.
Other cast members included Stephen Donald as King R.A.T, Jolyon Dixon as Sarah the Cook, Alexandra Slater as Fairy Bridge and Tom Hearn as Idle Jack.
The principle cast remained the same throughout the run, while the juvenile ensemble cast was split in two so they could alternate from show to show.
A number of those who attended the show were full of praise for Stage-Ed’s adaptation. One audience member commented: ‘It was the first panto I’ve been to in 27 years and it was brilliant for both adults and children. The music was outstanding!’
Another happy viewer said: ‘I went to see the show yesterday afternoon with a friend and two nine-year-olds. We absolutely loved every minute of it and were all laughing and joining in!’