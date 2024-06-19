As we head into the summer there are plenty gigs around the island where you can go to enjoy live music. Here is a round-up of what is happening this week.

Tonight (Thursday)

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Friday

- Nicole at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- David Castro at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Selly Speakeasy at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9.30pm

- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Garyoke at The Nag’s Head, Douglas, 10pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10.30pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.

Saturday

- Ian Prowse and the Fiddle of Fire at Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, 7.30pm.

- The Houghton Weavers at Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm.

- Fossils at Port Erin beach, 8pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Korn Again (Korn tribute band) at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- David Castro at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Commercial in Ramsey, 9.30pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Rosemount, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- The Misfits at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Creek Inn, Peel.

Sunday

- Traditional music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 12.30pm-3.30pm

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.

- Sunday session with the Whiskey Boys at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.