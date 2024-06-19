As we head into the summer there are plenty gigs around the island where you can go to enjoy live music. Here is a round-up of what is happening this week.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Friday
- Nicole at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- David Castro at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Selly Speakeasy at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9.30pm
- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Garyoke at The Nag’s Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10.30pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
Saturday
- Ian Prowse and the Fiddle of Fire at Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, 7.30pm.
- The Houghton Weavers at Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm.
- Fossils at Port Erin beach, 8pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Korn Again (Korn tribute band) at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- David Castro at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Commercial in Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Rosemount, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- The Misfits at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Creek Inn, Peel.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 12.30pm-3.30pm
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Sunday session with the Whiskey Boys at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.