Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Relative Impact at the Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Lazy Daze at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Alex Harris at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm to 11.30pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6.30pm to 9.30pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
