Culture Vannin has announced an expanded programme of learning Manx opportunities for adults, including new beginner classes, short courses, and skills-development sessions.
This is part of ‘Blein ny Gaelgey’ (the Year of the Manx Language), a year-long, island-wide celebration aimed at promoting the use and understanding of Manx Gaelic throughout 2026.
The charity is increasing the range and frequency of Manx language classes available, responding to growing public interest in learning and using the language.
The programme includes additional weekly classes, pop-up sessions, confidence-boosting workshops, and taster courses designed to introduce different aspects of Manx language and culture.
A central feature of the annual programme is the Scoill Souree, the Manx Gaelic Summer School, which takes place in late July.
The summer school offers a range of courses catering to all levels, from absolute beginners to advanced learners, and attracts participants from both the Isle of Man and further afield.
Three new beginner classes for adults are scheduled to begin in mid-January, with sessions running in Douglas, St John’s and Port Erin.
The classes are open to all adults, regardless of whether they are life-long residents or new to the island, while teaching will be led by Jamys O’Meara on behalf of Culture Vannin.
The classes are delivered by trained and experienced teachers, with an emphasis on creating a supportive and encouraging learning environment.
The new beginner classes will take place on Wednesday evenings at PromSpace in Douglas (7.45pm to 9.15pm, first lesson on January 14), Thursday evenings at Culture Vannin in St John’s (7.45pm to 9.15pm, first lesson on January 15), and Saturday mornings at Port Erin Methodist Church Hall (10am to 11.30am, first lesson on January 17).
While a recommended donation is requested to help cover running costs, Culture Vannin has confirmed that a limited number of bursaries are available for those on low incomes or in full-time education.
In addition to the weekly classes, Culture Vannin plans to introduce a series of six-week taster courses after the February half-term.
These short courses will focus on specific themes, such as everyday vocabulary, Manx place names, the history of the language, and the presence of Manx in public spaces around the island. Further details and booking information are expected to be released in the coming weeks.
Learners are also encouraged to engage with Manx through online resources. The Learn Manx website (https://www.learnmanx.com/) hosts a range of digital learning materials, while several social media accounts provide regular language content aimed at integrating Manx into daily life.
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin commented: ‘To keep abreast of other Manx learning opportunities, resources and events, sign-up to the Learn Manx newsletter at https://www.learnmanx.com/newsletters/.
‘Blein ny Gaelgey – the Year of the Manx Language – is a year-long, island-wide celebration of the language and its culture, offering new opportunities both locally and internationally. You can find out more at https://yearofmanx.im/.’