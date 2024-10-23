Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- That Kelly Bird at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 6pm until 8pm.
- Granty at the Manor, Douglas, 7pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Whitestone, Ballasalla, 8pm.
- The Boneyard at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.
- Groove 2 Funk present ‘Shameless’ at the Heron, Douglas, 8pm.
- ‘Highwayves’ at the Laxey Institute, tickets £5.
- Ernie at the Copper Still, Douglas, 8:30pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Bon Jelski (Bon Jovi tribute band) at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.
- Jamie Blackburn at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.
- Halloween night in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday
- Retro Reunion Disco at the Manx Fun Farm, Onchan, 7.30pm.
- Taylor Swift tribute ‘Fearlessly Taylor’ at Mad Jacks, Douglas.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Halloween party/karaoke at the Bridge Inn, Laxey, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Castle Arms, Castletown, 8pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Commercial, Ramsey.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- The Boneyard at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Trevor Nelson at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm until midnight.
- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Alex Cowley at O'Donnell's, Douglas, 9pm.
- Halloween karaoke at the Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm until midnight.
- ‘Bunka’ Halloween at the Bench nightclub, Douglas.
- ‘When Kelly met Nelly’ and That Kelly Bird at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- DJ Jim at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 2am.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Cràic'aoke at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 3pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Dave Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.