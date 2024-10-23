Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- That Kelly Bird at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 6pm until 8pm.

- Granty at the Manor, Douglas, 7pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Whitestone, Ballasalla, 8pm.

- The Boneyard at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.

- Groove 2 Funk present ‘Shameless’ at the Heron, Douglas, 8pm.

- ‘Highwayves’ at the Laxey Institute, tickets £5.

- Ernie at the Copper Still, Douglas, 8:30pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Bon Jelski (Bon Jovi tribute band) at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.

- Jamie Blackburn at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.

- Halloween night in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 10pm.

Saturday

- Retro Reunion Disco at the Manx Fun Farm, Onchan, 7.30pm.

- Taylor Swift tribute ‘Fearlessly Taylor’ at Mad Jacks, Douglas.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Halloween party/karaoke at the Bridge Inn, Laxey, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Castle Arms, Castletown, 8pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Commercial, Ramsey.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- The Boneyard at Sam Webbs, Douglas.

- Trevor Nelson at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm until midnight.

- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.

- Alex Cowley at O'Donnell's, Douglas, 9pm.

- Halloween karaoke at the Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm until midnight.

- ‘Bunka’ Halloween at the Bench nightclub, Douglas.

- ‘When Kelly met Nelly’ and That Kelly Bird at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- DJ Jim at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 2am.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Cràic'aoke at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 3pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Dave Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.