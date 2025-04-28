A letter written by the parents of a young money launderer has saved him from going straight to prison.
Deemster Graeme Cook said he was prepared to make an example of 22-year-old James Ethan King after becoming fed up with the number of people allowing their bank accounts to be used by criminals to launder drugs money.
At the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday, King appeared for sentencing after previously admitting three counts of money laundering which involved more than £50,000.
The court heard how King, of Cherry Walk, off Tromode Road in Douglas, had allowed his Isle of Man Bank accounts to be used for depositing criminal cash.
The ill-gotten gains were then transferred to others both on and off the Isle of Man over a four-month period between May 15, 2023 and September 29, 2023.
Overall, £51,000 was deposited into his accounts and a further £1,400 credited to his account.
James Robinson, prosecuting, described King as a ‘money mule’ adding: ‘Money was sent from his account to those with connections to drug dealing.’
When King was arrested, he provided a prepared statement admitting he received and deposited the cash. He also said he didn’t know where the cash came from but became suspicious it was from criminal activities.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood told the court King had cooperated with the Isle of Man Constabulary and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
Mr Wood also explained that King had moved to the Isle of Man with his parents as a teenager, an experience which had been disruptive, and he ended up getting involved in drugs.
But Mr Wood said: ‘There is a silver lining. There is a reconciliation with his parents and he has kicked drug use into touch. He is turning his life around and he has a job.’
Various references were handed to the Deemster but it was the letter from King’s parents which persuaded him not to send King to prison immediately.
Deemster Cook told King: ‘There is becoming too much of this type of offending. Drugs are coming into the island on a regular basis and money is being sent out to fund it. Without mules like you it would diminish.
‘I did feel suspending any sentence would send out the wrong message. Immediate custody would be justified, and I planned to make an example of you.
‘But I have changed my mind. I have read the reference from your employer, and you are certainly a hard-working young man.
‘But more importantly, I have read the reference from your parents. They have been solid and reasonable parents.
‘They had asked you to leave their home due to your behaviour which would be a heart-breaking decision but now they are giving you a second chance.’
Deemster Cook handed King a 16-month prison sentence suspended for two years with supervision in total for the three money laundering offences.