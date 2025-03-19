Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Garyoke at Ocean Views, Onchan, 7pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- ‘Country on the Rock’ mini charity festival at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 7.45pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- David Castro at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.

- Smoking Fingers and 138 at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Just Blame Pete at Jaks, Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Layla La Roux in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Little Miss Dynamite at Bar Logo, Ramsey.

- Neal Clague in the Pinewood, Douglas.

- The Boneyard at the Union, Castletown.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Creek, Peel.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Grain and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.

- Awesome Party Band at the Railway, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Stuey in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- DJ Cuthy at Jaks, Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 12.30am until close.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Callum Rowe at the Kiki Lounge, Douglas, 4pm to 7pm.

- Tripod at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.