An annual concert organised by Dot Tilbury in aid of the island’s young cyclists has raised more than £2,157.
The packed out fundraising event filled with fun and laughter took place at Marown School on Saturday evening.
Dot said: ‘A huge thank you all the stars of the show, friends, and helpers who made it such a success.’
Entertainers provided an evening of singing, dancing and comedy.
The line-up included Rachel Wild Dancers with an ABBA medley, The Deemsters, Shanty Boys, Chris and Howard Caine, Trainee Purple Helmets, Simon Fletcher, Tony Quirk, John Quaye, Eben and friends who sang The Laxey Wheel, as well as Dot and Geoff.
Dot said: ‘A very special thank you to the stars on stage who gave their time so freely to entertain our fabulous and loyal audience.’
A superb country supper was served in the interval and the raffle was well supported.
Chairman for the night was Geoff Corkish MBE, who Dot said was on top form, and Kath Blackburn was the official pianist.
Proceeds from the concert will go towards Team RL 360’s travelling expenses to British Cycling events.